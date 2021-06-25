Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

GIL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

