Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post sales of $657.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.72 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

