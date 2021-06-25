Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 3,671,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

