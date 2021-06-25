Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.