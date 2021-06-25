Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $6.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

UNFI stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

