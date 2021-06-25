Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

