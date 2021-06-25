Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $11,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CureVac by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

