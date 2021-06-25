Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Sell

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

