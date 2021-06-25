Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

