Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its focus on innovation and product launches. Additionally, Inter Parfums has been focused on augmenting growth and exploring potential license deals with different brands. We note that new product launches like Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo and the Kate Spade Signature scent delivered high-margin sales in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, top and bottom lines surged year over year and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management’s 2021 view suggests year-over-year earnings and sales growth. However, the company saw weakness in Western Europe, which continues to grapple with pandemic-led closures and limitations related to the third wave. Also, the travel retail duty-free business remains troubled due to the pandemic.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

