Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to “Buy”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

