Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Buy

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

GPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GP Strategies by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

