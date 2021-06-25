Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.72 ($120.85).

ZAL opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €90.14. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

