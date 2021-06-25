Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $38,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $510.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.