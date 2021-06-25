Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00321754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00117026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00177663 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001770 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

