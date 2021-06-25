Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0362 on Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $819,230.74 and $1.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00557042 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00181988 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.