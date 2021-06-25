Zenswap Network Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 663.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 559.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $216,688.83 and approximately $292.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00582412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

