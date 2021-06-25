Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.12 million and $17,002.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00321881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00117265 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00178723 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,159,099 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.