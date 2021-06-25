Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $729.57 or 0.02216635 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $706,772.89 and $13,098.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00581478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.