Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 163.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $767,116.96 and $3,065.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 163.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

