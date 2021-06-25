ZINC Market Cap Tops $43,777.02 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $43,777.02 and approximately $287.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00587725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038248 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

