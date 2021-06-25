ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,196.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $67,196.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00099733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00160921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.00 or 1.00331702 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 20,854,462 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

