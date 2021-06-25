Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,148. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

