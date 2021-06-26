$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $529.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

