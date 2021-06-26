-$0.08 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,974,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 6,005,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

