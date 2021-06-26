$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a PE ratio of 108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,272,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,273,938 shares of company stock valued at $62,951,858. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

