$0.19 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.44. 108,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,763. The company has a market capitalization of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

