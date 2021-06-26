$0.21 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

SKT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

