-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

