$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 5,034,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

