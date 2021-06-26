$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 781,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,502. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.23, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

