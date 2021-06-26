$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. WNS reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.