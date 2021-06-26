-$0.71 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $13.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

