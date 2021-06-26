-$0.83 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.