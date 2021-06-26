$1.06 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $1.18. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $65.52. 1,115,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Big Lots by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $24,888,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

