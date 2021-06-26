$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Equifax posted sales of $982.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $83,062,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.99. 2,090,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

