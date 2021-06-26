$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,507,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,748,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,935. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

