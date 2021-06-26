$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.73. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE:SPB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 616,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,063. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.