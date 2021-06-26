$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.65. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.96. 346,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.34. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

