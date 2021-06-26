$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,008. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

