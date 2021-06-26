$101.01 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post sales of $101.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.14 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $432.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $445.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $444.44 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $475.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.69. 2,135,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

