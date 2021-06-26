10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $189.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.37 and a 52 week high of $203.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

