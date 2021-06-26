15,407 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.03 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

