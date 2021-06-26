165,000 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

