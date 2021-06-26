17,821 Shares in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRS stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

