-$2.45 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.52). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($7.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

