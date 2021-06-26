$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings per share of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $1.81. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

