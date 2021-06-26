21,016 Shares in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

