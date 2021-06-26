22,030 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

