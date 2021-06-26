22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,388 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.90% of 22nd Century Group worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,333 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $727.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.84. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

